NC's strength in National Assembly will be halved after election

The government will hold election for the vacant members of National Assembly (NA) on January 23.

The NA will get 19 new members elected by the electoral college.

Eight members are elected from each province and three are nominated by the president in the 59-strong NA.

Nineteen members had returned a two-year term when lottery was drawn on June 19.

Term of three members from Province 1, four from Province 2, two from Province 3, two from Gandaki, three from Province 5, two from Karnali and two from Far West, and one nominated by the president will end after March 4. The new members will be elected in the same proportion from each province, and one will be nominated by President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

CPN has strong majority in six provinces and is the largest party in Province 2. It will sweep all the seats in six provinces in the election. It will sweep four seats even in Province 2 if no parties ally in the alliance.

The seats of the main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) will be reduced from March 4 due to the system of single transferrable vote (STV). The term of seven of 13 NC members will end in two years. NC stands to win one seat at most in the upcoming election. It will have to ally with Socialist Party Nepal and Rastriya Janata Party Nepal (RJP) in Province 2 to win even that seat.

RJP will have no member and Socialist Party only one after March 4 if the two parties also do not ally for the NA election.