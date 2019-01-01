Office-bearer meeting of Socialist Party Thursday

Central office-bearers of Socialist Party Nepal will meet Thursday afternoon to discuss campaign for expansion of party organization and strengthening it, and division of responsibilities among the central leaders.

The meeting to be held at the party office in Balkumari will also review the recent political developments and discuss future plans. It will also take a decision on disciplinary action against those in responsible positions speaking in a way that sends messages harmful to party unity.

Chairmen Baburam Bhattarai and Upendra Yadav have held serious discussion on recent comments of some leaders in the media seemingly made with bad intentions.

Deputy chief of the publicity department of the party Bishwodeep Pandey said the two chairmen have agreed to initiate disciplinary action against any leader harming party unity in the coming days.