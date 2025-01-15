South Korea’s impeached President Yoon detained in massive law-enforcement effort
AP

AP

Seoul, Jan 15
In this image released by South Korean President Office via Yonhap, impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP)
In this image released by South Korean President Office via Yonhap, impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio