Typhoon Krathon makes landfall in Taiwan, packing fierce winds and torrential rain
AP

AP

Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Oct 3
A man struggles in the heavy wind and rain generated by Typhoon Krathon in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo)
A man struggles in the heavy wind and rain generated by Typhoon Krathon in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio