Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80
AP

AP

Gaza, Aug 11
Palestinian health authorities say an Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City, killing more than 60 people. AP/RSS Photo
Palestinian health authorities say an Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City, killing more than 60 people. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio