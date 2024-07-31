Rescuers search through mud and debris as deaths rise to 151 in landslides in India's Kerala
AP

AP

New Delhi, July 31
A framed photograph lies partially covered in mud at a damaged house after landslides hit hilly villages in Wayanad district, Kerala state, India, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo)
A framed photograph lies partially covered in mud at a damaged house after landslides hit hilly villages in Wayanad district, Kerala state, India, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio