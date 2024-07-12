Consequences of Indian arms exports to Israel

KM Seethi

New Delhi, July 12
Narendra Modi (right) receives Benjamin Netanyahu at Gujarat in 2018. India's relations with Israel have strengthened since Modi became PM in 2014. Photo: Indian Prime Minister's office
Narendra Modi (right) receives Benjamin Netanyahu at Gujarat in 2018. India's relations with Israel have strengthened since Modi became PM in 2014. Photo: Indian Prime Minister's office

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio