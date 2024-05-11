India's Supreme Court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal enabling him to campaign in elections
AP

AP

New Delhi, May 10
FILE- Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Admi Party, or Common Man’s Party, left, leaves in a car after a court extended his custody for four more days, in New Delhi, India, March 28, 2024. (AP Photo)
FILE- Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Admi Party, or Common Man’s Party, left, leaves in a car after a court extended his custody for four more days, in New Delhi, India, March 28, 2024. (AP Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio