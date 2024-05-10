First shipment of aid to US-built floating pier in Gaza departs from Cyprus
Setopati

Setopati

Nicosia, Cyprus, May 9
A truck carrying food aid for Gaza to loading on the container ship Sagamore where on dock at Larnaca port, Cyprus, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (AP Photo)
A truck carrying food aid for Gaza to loading on the container ship Sagamore where on dock at Larnaca port, Cyprus, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (AP Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio