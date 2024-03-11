Princess Kate says sorry for manipulated family photo, saying she was experimenting with editing
AP

AP

London, March 11
FILE - A view of Kensington Palace in London, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo)
FILE - A view of Kensington Palace in London, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio