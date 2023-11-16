Biden, Xi met for hours and agreed to ‘pick up the phone’ for any urgent concerns: ‘That’s progress’
AP

AP

Woodside, California, Nov 16
President Joe Biden greets China’s President President Xi Jinping at the Filoli Estate in Woodside, California, Wednesday, Nov, 15, 2023, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference. (AP/RSS Photo)
President Joe Biden greets China’s President President Xi Jinping at the Filoli Estate in Woodside, California, Wednesday, Nov, 15, 2023, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio