Maryland man who received second pig heart transplant dies
AP

AP

Washington, Nov 1
FILE - In this photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Lawrence Faucette sits with wife, Ann, in the school’s hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, in September 2023, before receiving a pig heart transplant. AP/RSS Photo
FILE - In this photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Lawrence Faucette sits with wife, Ann, in the school’s hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, in September 2023, before receiving a pig heart transplant. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio