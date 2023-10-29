An Iranian teenager injured on Tehran Metro while not wearing a headscarf has died, state media say
AP

Dubai, Oct 29
FILE - In this image from surveillance video aired by Iranian state television, women pull 16-year-old Armita Geravand from a train car on the Tehran Metro in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. The Iranian teenage girl injured weeks ago in a mysterious incident on Tehran’s Metro while not wearing a head scarf has died, Iranian state media reported Saturday, Oct. 28. AP/RSS Photo
FILE - In this image from surveillance video aired by Iranian state television, women pull 16-year-old Armita Geravand from a train car on the Tehran Metro in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. The Iranian teenage girl injured weeks ago in a mysterious incident on Tehran’s Metro while not wearing a head scarf has died, Iranian state media reported Saturday, Oct. 28. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

