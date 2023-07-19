First-gen iPhone sells at auction for $190K — about 380 times its original price
AP

New York, July 19
Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up an Apple iPhone at the MacWorld Conference, Jan. 9, 2007, in San Francisco. On Sunday, July 16, 2023, a first-generation iPhone sold at auction for $190,373, almost 380 times its original price of $499 when the groundbreaking device went for sale in 2007. AP/RSS Photo
Suchana Pati

