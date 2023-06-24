Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia city
AP

AP

Kyiv, June 24
FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, March 3, 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, addresses Ukrain
FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, March 3, 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, addresses Ukrain

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio