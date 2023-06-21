Himalayan glaciers could lose 80% of their volume if global warming isn’t controlled, study finds
Bengaluru, June 21
FILE - The Sutlej River flows in the valley below the tall snowy peaks in the Kinnaur district of the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, India, March 13, 2023. AP/RSS Photo
FILE - The Sutlej River flows in the valley below the tall snowy peaks in the Kinnaur district of the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, India, March 13, 2023. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

