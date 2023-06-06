Rahul Gandhi calls on US audience to stand up for ‘modern India’
AP

AP

New York, June 5
Indian politician Rahul Gandhi, center, waves after his speech at the Javits Center, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in New York. AP/RSS Photo
Indian politician Rahul Gandhi, center, waves after his speech at the Javits Center, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in New York. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio