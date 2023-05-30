Russia launches pre-dawn attack on Kyiv, Moscow attacked by drones
AP

AP

Kyiv, May 30
Emergency workers extinguish a fire in a parked car, caused by falling debris from the latest aerial Russian attack in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. AP/RSS Photo
Emergency workers extinguish a fire in a parked car, caused by falling debris from the latest aerial Russian attack in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio