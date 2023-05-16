Zelenskyy’s European tour aimed to replenish Ukraine’s arsenal and build political support
AP

AP

London, May 16
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, look out towards trees planted by Winston Churchill as they walk in the garden at Chequers, the prime minister's official country residence, in Aylesbury, England, Monday, May 15, 2023. AP/RSS Photo
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, look out towards trees planted by Winston Churchill as they walk in the garden at Chequers, the prime minister's official country residence, in Aylesbury, England, Monday, May 15, 2023. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio