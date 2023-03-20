Russian President Putin visits occupied city of Mariupol
AP

AP

Kyiv, Ukraine, March 19
In this photo taken from video released by Russian TV Pool on Sunday, March 19, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, left, at the Mariupol theater during his visit to Mariupol in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, Ukraine. (AP/RSS Photo)
In this photo taken from video released by Russian TV Pool on Sunday, March 19, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, left, at the Mariupol theater during his visit to Mariupol in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, Ukraine. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio