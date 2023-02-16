China, Iran call on Afghanistan to end restrictions on women
AP

AP

Beijing, Feb 16
FILE - In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, visiting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, right, walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping after reviewing an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023. (AP/RSS Photo)
FILE - In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, visiting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, right, walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping after reviewing an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio