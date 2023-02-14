Aliens? Lack of US info on shootdowns breeds wild ideas
AP

AP

Washington, Feb 14
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Washington. AP/RSS Photo
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Washington. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio