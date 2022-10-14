Russia to evacuate Kherson residents as Ukraine advances
AP

AP

Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct 14
A man walks past a display of destroyed Russian military vehicles during the Defender of Ukraine Day in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Friday, Oct 14, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)
A man walks past a display of destroyed Russian military vehicles during the Defender of Ukraine Day in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Friday, Oct 14, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio