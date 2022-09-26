Italy voters shift sharply, reward Meloni’s far-right party
AP

AP

Rome, Sep 26
Far-right Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians are voting in a national election that might yield the nation's first government led by the far right since the end of World War II. AP/RSS Photo
Far-right Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians are voting in a national election that might yield the nation's first government led by the far right since the end of World War II. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio