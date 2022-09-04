Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
AP

AP

Moscow, Sep 4
Irina Virganskaya, daughter of former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev says goodbye to him for the last time, during his funeral, at Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. AP/RSS Photo
Irina Virganskaya, daughter of former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev says goodbye to him for the last time, during his funeral, at Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio