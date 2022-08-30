Pakistan flooding deaths pass 1,000
AP

AP

Islamabad, Aug 29
This combination of March 24 and Aug. 28, 2022 photos provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Indus River in the aftermath of flooding in Rajanpur, Pakistan. AP/RSS Photo
This combination of March 24 and Aug. 28, 2022 photos provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Indus River in the aftermath of flooding in Rajanpur, Pakistan. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio