Deaths from flooding in monsoon drenched Pakistan near 1,000
AP

AP

Islamabad, Aug 27
A Pakistani man looks for belongings from his flood-hit shop in Mingora, the capital of Swat valley in Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. AP/RSS Photo
A Pakistani man looks for belongings from his flood-hit shop in Mingora, the capital of Swat valley in Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio