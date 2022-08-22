Russia’s war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
AP

AP

Berlin, Aug 22
A vendor waits for customers at his stall that sells rice and other grains at a market in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. AP/RSS Photo
