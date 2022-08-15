Salman Rushdie ‘on the road to recovery’
AP

AP

Mayville, New York, Aug 14
FILE - Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov 15, 2017, in New York. (AP/RSS Photo)
FILE - Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov 15, 2017, in New York. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio