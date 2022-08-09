Bihar CM Nitish Kumar resigns after breakup with BJP, set to ally with RJD

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has resigned from his post, signifying a formal break of the National Democratic Alliance in the state.

Nitish resigned after Janata Dal (United) leaders, in a legislative party meeting held earlier in the day, arrived at the decision to quit the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, The Wire reported. Immediately after announcing his resignation, Nitish met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav at the house of his mother and former CM Rabri Devi to discuss the composition of the next cabinet.

Sources said that Congress mediated the last round of talks between RJD and JD(U). The grand old party is said to be keen on getting plum portfolios in the state cabinet.

At present, BJP has 77 seats in the Bihar assembly. JD(U) has 45, the Congress 19, the Left led by CPIML(L) has 16 and the RJD has 79.