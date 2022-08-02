Al-Zawahri’s path went from Cairo clinic to top of al-Qaida
AP

AP

Cairo, Aug 2
FILE - In this 1998 file photo made available on March 19, 2004, Ayman al-Zawahri poses for a photograph in Khost, Afghanistan. AP/RSS Photo
FILE - In this 1998 file photo made available on March 19, 2004, Ayman al-Zawahri poses for a photograph in Khost, Afghanistan. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio