Parsa DAO lifts curfew in Birgunj, issues prohibitory order

The District Administration Office, Parsa, has lifted the curfew imposed in select areas of the Birgunj Metropolitan City in Parsa district.

Parsa's Chief District Officer Ganesh Aryal said that the curfew was lifted from midnight on Sunday.

"As assessment of the overall peace and security situation within the Birgunj Metropolitan City found gradual improvement in conditions, and based on the decision made in an all-party meeting with the stakeholders concerned on Sunday, it was deemed unnecessary to continue the curfew order. Therefore, it has been decided to lift the curfew from midnight," said CDO Aryal.

Although the curfew has been lifted, the district administration has imposed a prohibitory order in specified areas designating four boundaries. Stating that the situation has not fully returned to normal yet, the administration has issued a prohibitory order in the Birgunj Metropolitan City area between Bypass Road in the east, Sirsiya Bridge in the west, Gandak Chowk in the north, and Shankaracharya Gate in the south, effective from April 14 until further notice.

No gatherings, assemblies, processions, or demonstrations are allowed in the area when the prohibitory order is in effect, the district administration said in a notice.

CDO Aryal also clarified that those violating the order will be taken into custody and dealt with according to the law.

The curfew was imposed from 6:30 PM on Saturday following a clash between two groups in the Birgunj Metropolitan City area during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday evening.