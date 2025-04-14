Group close to Durga Prasai set fire to Tinkune house where journalist Rajak died: Police

Police have revealed that the individuals who set fire to a private house in the Tinkune area of Kathmandu on March 28 are members of the Anawarat Tatpar Fauj (ATF), a group close to Durga Prasai.

A demonstration led by Prasai was held at Tinkune on March 28 demanding the reinstatement of monarchy. Prasai was designated "People’s Commander" by the Joint People's Movement Committee for the Restoration of Monarchy.

The demonstration turned violent that day. Police fired water cannons, tear gas, and bullets, alleging attempts by protestors to breach a security cordon. Protestors set fire to private houses, government vehicles, and Herbs Production and Processing Company Limited at Jadibuti, and looted Bhatbhateni supermarket at Koteshwar.

Two people died in the Tinkune area, while several others were injured.

Police said that they have also identified those who set fire to the house at Tinkune where journalist Suresh Rajak, who worked for Avenues Television, died.

According to Superintendent of Police Apil Raj Bohara at the District Police Range, Kathmandu, the individuals involved in the arson have been identified.

Police have recently arrested 82 individuals in connection with the Tinkune incident and are investigating them for offenses against the state, criminal mischief, and organized crime.

Among them, two individuals involved in the arson have been identified.

Police said that they have found video evidence of the arson. Those involved in the arson are 22-year-old Saroj Gautam from Sunapati Rural Municipality-1, Ramechhap, and 20-year-old Gokarna Shahi from Panchadewal Municipality, Achham, police said.

SP Bohara said that both were found to be members of a group close to Prasai. They had formed the ATF, with Gautam serving as its spokesperson and Shahi as a member.

Gautam had hung on to a vehicle driven by Prasai as he pushed through a security cordon set up by police personnel during the protest. Shahi, meanwhile, was involved in the arson and also pelted stones at the CPN (Maoist Center) party office.