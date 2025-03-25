Wife arrested for gruesome murder of man in Mahottari

Wife of the man, who was murdered in a gruesome manner in Mahottari, has been arrested in connection to the murder.

Srijana Mahato has been detained on charges of murdering her husband Shivshankar Mahato, a resident of Digambarpur in Kshireshwarnath Municipality-8, Dhanusha district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Santulal Jaiswar from the Mahottari District Police Office confirmed that Srijana has been arrested and the investigation is underway.

The body was found about 100 meters from the railway track in the jungle of the Sagarnath Forest Development Project in Gaushala Municipality-8 last Friday evening at around 5:30. The deceased was discovered with a khukuri wound to his head and in a burnt condition. His face had been burned, apparently to prevent identification.

According to the police, Shivshankar was on his way to his in-laws' house along with his wife Srijana when the incident likely occurred.

DSP Jaiswar stated that other individuals are also involved in the case. Some of the suspects have been identified, and a search is ongoing for the others.

“We are still in the process of investigation. We are searching for the other individuals involved. We can say more after further arrests,” he said.

The police suspect that the incident may have been motivated by an extramarital affair, though they have not yet fully disclosed details about this.