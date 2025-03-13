Foreigners celebrate Holi at Basantapur (Pictures)

Holi, or Phagu Purnima, the Hindu festival of colors, is being celebrated with great fanfare in the hilly regions of the country including the Kathmandu Valley on Thursday.

Special cultural shows have been organized on the occasion of Holi in Basantapur, Tundikhel, Durbar Marg, and other places of Kathmandu.

The festival signifies the victory of good over evil and also marks the arrival of spring, which is why it is also known as Basanta Utsav.

Traditionally, Holi is celebrated by smearing each other with colored powders and splashing colored water on each other.

People have gathered at Basantapur in large numbers to celebrate Holi. Foreigners have also joined the locals in the celebrations.