KMC's two-day education fair begins (Pictures)

The two-day Kathmandu Academic Fest, organized by the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC), began on Friday.

The education fair is taking place at the City Hall in Kathmandu.

According to the KMC, the fair was organized for the holistic development of children.

The event features presentations and exhibitions of students’ works.

The KMC said that the fair was organized to showcase the impact of efforts made to improve school standards on students, as well as the knowledge and skills they have acquired through these efforts.