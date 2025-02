A fire broke out at a warehouse in Sanepa, Lalitpur Metropolitan City-2, at around 1:45 PM on Monday.

Workers noticed smoke coming out of the warehouse, where papers were stored, and immediately called the police and fire brigade.

A fire truck from Lalitpur has already extinguished the fire. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The affected party said that the fire caused damage worth around Rs 200,000.