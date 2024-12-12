5 die in Jajarkot jeep accident

Five people have died in a jeep accident in Jajarkot district.

A Bolero Jeep (Ga 3 Cha 9845) met with an accident near Birkhola along the Kaina-Kadke road at around 11 PM Wednesday when it was heading to Karuwa in Nalgad Municipality-3 from Kalibati in ward no. 5 of the municipality.

Thirty-one years old driver Indrajit Thapa, 65-year-old Shila Pun, 33-year-old Sharada Thapa, 17-year-old Laxmi Pun Roka, and Laxmi's one-month-old son Alochan Roka died in the accident.

According to District Police Office, Jajarkot, the team that reached the spot had brought the injured to the city hospital in Dalli at around 2:45 AM.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Purushottam Prasad Pandey, chief of Jajarkot Police, said that the hospital declared five of them dead.

According to police, 19-year-old Janak Thapa and 21-year-old Jeevan BK of Nalgad Municipality-3 were injured in the incident. DSP Pandey said that Thapa is undergoing treatment while BK has returned home after minor treatment.

Police said that the jeep fell nearly 800 meters down the road after its brakes failed. The jeep was carrying seven people.