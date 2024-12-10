International Anti-corruption Day marked in Kathmandu (Pictures)

Transparency International organized an event at Maitighar of Kathmandu on Tuesday morning to mark International Anti-corruption Day.

Civil police and traffic police personnel took part in the event carrying various placards. The placards read, among others, "Fight corruption, say no to corruption", “Let’s break the web of corruption together, let’s join hands in promoting good governance”, “End of corruption: Good governance our destination”, “All against corruption, together and always”.

Nepal is ranked 108th among 180 countries with a score of 35 in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index 2023.

International Anti-corruption Day is celebrated on December 9 every year.