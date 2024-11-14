CIB arrests person who claimed to be an eyewitness of Nirmala Panta's rape and murder

Police have arrested a person who claimed to be an eyewitness of the rape and murder of Kanchanpur's Nirmala Panta.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police arrested Nawaraj Aryal of Gorkha on Wednesday.

Aryal, who currently resides in Kathmandu, said during an interview on Prime Time Television that he was an eyewitness of Panta’s rape and murder.

The CIB interrogated Aryal for four hours on Tuesday. According to the police, he was arrested as he went out of contact even though he had been told to report to the CIB again on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Hobindra Bogti at the CIB said that Aryal, who had left his mobile phone at home, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Journalist Rishi Dhamala, who took the interview, has also reported to the CIB office.

During the interview, Aryal claimed that he was an eyewitness to the incident and that he also knew who the culprits were.

Dhamala visited the CIB office on Wednesday afternoon for questioning regarding the matter.

Nirmala Pant was raped and killed on July 26, 2018.