Govt and Ruby Khan reach agreement

The government has reached an agreement with the agitating group led by activist Ruby Khan that had been staging demonstrations demanding justice for Nirmala Kurmi.

Joint Secretary Rishiram Tiwari, who is also the spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Under Secretary Dil Kumar Tamang, and activist signed an agreement at Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, the Home Ministry had called the Khan-led group for talks at the ministry.

Activist Khan said that they reached an agreement after the government pledged to address their demand during the talks.

“We have signed the agreement as the government has expressed commitment to fulfill our demand,” she said. “It has been agreed to immediately initiate legal action and make security arrangements for the agitating family.”

The group of 13 led by Khan had been staging demonstrations at Maitighar Mandala and other places of Kathmandu since June 7, demanding legal proceedings in Nirmala Kurmi’s case. They allege that Kurmi was murdered after being held captive for a long time.

The group has decided to halt their demonstrations after the government agreed to fulfill their demand.



