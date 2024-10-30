Ichangu farmers busy plucking marigold flowers for Tihar (Pictures)

Farmers of Kallabari, Ichangu in Kathmandu are busy plucking marigold and godavari (chrysanthemum) flowers for the Tihar festival.

Marigold, makhamali (globe amaranth) and godavari flowers are especially in great demand during Tihar, also known as the festival of lights and flowers.

As this year’s Tihar began on Tuesday, farmers in the Ichangu area are busy plucking flowers in their fields from early morning.

Ichangu is famous for its flower cultivation. Flowers produced here are mostly sold inside the Kathmandu Valley.

In view of the Tihar festival, the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has designated 46 locations for selling flowers produced in the country.

In a Facebook post, KMC Mayor Balen Shah announced a ban on the sale and distribution of flowers and decoration items made of plastic and said that arrangements have been made to promote the trade of flowers produced in the country.