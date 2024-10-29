Repair work on collapsed Kamaladi road section underway (Pictures)

Repair work is underway on a road section in Kamaladi that had caved in more than two months ago.

The road section had collapsed on August 9. DG Prakash Construction of Kathmandu was awarded the contract for repairing the road on September 14.

According to Mahananda Joshi, information officer at Road Division, Kathmandu, an agreement was signed within 15 days of the awarding of the contract and work began immediately after Dashain.

Joshi said that work is taking place at a swift pace and that the contractor company has promised to complete the work within two months.

A four-meter-long box culvert is being constructed where the road had collapsed in Kamaladi.