Tihar Flora Expo begins at Bhrikuti Mandap (Pictures)

The second Tihar Flora Expo began at Bhrikuti Mandap in Kathmandu on Friday.

There are 65 commercial stalls at the expo, organized by Nursery Association Nepal.

The organizers expect around 35,000 visitors and sales worth Rs 7 million of flowers and nursery equipment during the fair.

Inauguration the event, Bagmati province’s Minister for Forests and Environment Krishna Prasad Silwal expressed commitment to include a policy to provide barren land inside community forests to nurseries in the upcoming policies and programs.

The five-day expo runs until October 29.