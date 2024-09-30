Bodies of 10 missing in Lalitpur recovered

The bodies of 10 people who had been missing since last week’s heavy rainfall have been recovered.

According to District Police Range, Lalitpur, the bodies of 10 people were recovered on Sunday while seven others are still missing.

On Sunday, rescue workers recovered the bodies of 24-year-old Harikala Thapa Magar, her two-and-a-half years old daughter Simrika, and her 50-year-old father-in-law Shiva. All three had been missing in a landslide near the Lubhu River.

Similarly, 45-year-old Jayaman Nyasur Tamang, 40-year-old Kanchhi Maya Tamang, 20-year-old Balsya Tamang, and a two-month-old girl were found buried at Devi Chaur, Chhote Danda in Godavari Municipality-7.

The deceased also include Leela Thapa, 56, of Shankhadevi, Mahalaxmi Municipality-8; Maili Shrestha, 64, of Bhalu Khola, Bagmati Municipality-5; and Subash Pandey, 28, of Jhapa who worked in the store of Baibhav Power Nepal Pvt Ltd at Manmohan Park, Lalitpur Metropolitan City-3.

On Saturday, the District Police Range published a list of 20 people whose bodies had been recovered.

Police said that search is on for seven others who are still missing.