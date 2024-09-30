Two patients die as ambulances get stuck in landslide along BP Highway

Two patients have died on the way as the ambulances carrying them got stuck in a landslide along the BP Highway.

Two ambulances carrying patients had remained stuck in a landslide at Dumja in Sunkoshi Rural Municipality-1 of Sindhuli since Friday.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Khadka at District Police Office, Sindhuli, both patients died at around 9:30 Sunday morning as they could not reach Kathmandu for treatment.

The deceased are 94-year-old Tika Kumar Bujhel of Malla Gaun in Kamala Mai Municipality-4 of Sindhuli and 47-year-old Man Bahadur Sunjali of Bardibas Municipality-8, Mahottari.

According to DSP Khadka, the ambulances with registration numbers Ba 21 Cha 7523 and Ga 1 Cha 1708 were traveling to Kathmandu from Sindhuli with the two patients.

Bhujel was an asthma patient while Sunjali was suffering from kidney-related problems, DSP Khadka said.

Landslides triggered by incessant rainfall since Friday night have blocked the BP Highway at several places.