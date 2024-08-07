Govt forms commission to investigate Air Dynasty helicopter crash

The government has formed a three-member commission to investigate Wednesday’s Air Dynasty helicopter crash that killed all five people on board.

Government spokesperson Prithvi Subba Gurung said that an emergency Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday afternoon decided to form a commission to investigate the Air Dynasty helicopter crash.

According to Gurung, the government has formed an inquiry commission headed by Nepal Army’s senior pilot Subash Thapa. Bishnu Basnet and Tanuja Pokharel are members of the commission.

Gurung said that the commission has been given 30 days to investigate the incident and submit its report.

All five people on board including the pilot were killed when a helicopter belonging to Air Dynasty crashed at Suryachaur in Shivapuri Rural Municipality-7 of Nuwakot district on Wednesday.

The deceased include four Chinese nationals and one Nepali.

The helicopter with call sign 9N-AJD met with an accident en route to Syafrubesi of Rasuwa from Kathmandu on Wednesday afternoon.

The helicopter had taken off from Kathmandu at 1:54 PM Wednesday and lost contact after three minutes. It is believed to have crashed at around 2:20 PM.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Tilak Bharati at District Police Office, Nuwakot, the helicopter's pilot is Nepali while the four passengers are Chinese nationals.

The helicopter was flown by Captain Arun Malla.

According to Subash Jha, spokesperson for the Tribhuvan International Airport, the helicopter was carrying Chinese nationals Tang Jutao, Wu Yiyao, Li Jie, and Xie Zeming.