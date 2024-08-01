Lalitpur Metropolitan City demolishes unauthorized structures at Chapagaun (Pictures)

The Lalitpur Metropolitan City (LMC) has demolished four unauthorized structures at the Chapagaun intersection.

LMC Police Chief Sitaram Hachhethu said that the city police demolished the structures on Thursday.

According to Hachhethu, people had been living there for many years and LMC could not remove them even during the widening of the Ring Road.

The structures were demolished as the people living there refused to leave even after the LMC wrote to them repeatedly to vacate the place, he said.