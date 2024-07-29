Domestic help involved in murder of former minister of state Raya: Police

The police have concluded that domestic help was involved in murder of former minister of state for land reforms Ram Chandra Raya.

Raya, 80, was killed inside a room in his house in Ratanpur of Chandrapur Rural Municipality 1 in Sarlahi district July 21 night with use of a sharp weapon on his head.

Ram Ujjain Raya Yadav, 21, of Kabilasi Municipality-3 Madanpur was with Raya at the house on the night of murder.

Yadav has confessed upon questioning that he murdered Raya, according to a police officer involved in investigation. "The facts and evidence gathered until now show that he committed the murder. He has also confessed of the murder in his statement. But he has been saying since yesterday that another person from the village asked him to murder. We have suspected right from the beginning that others may also be involved in the incident. Additional information will arrive after conducting polygraph test," the officer has stated adding that the police are also awaiting forensic reports on the evidence gathered.

Yadav had thrown away his vest near the house after the murder and the weapon for cutting sugar-cane that he used in the murder in the bush around 50 meters away from the house.

"He would ask me to massage his legs for a long time, and would irritate and scold me," the officer quoted Yadav as saying. "Yadav has said that he murdered Raya with the weapon used in cutting sugar-cane that was in the house after a heated exchange in the night."

Yadav used to carry bricks in a brick kiln earlier. He was taken to work at Raya's house in Kathmandu only three months back but was sent back to the village after showing bad manners there. He was staying in Ratanpur after that.

Yadav was also working in Raya's land for around six weeks, according to SP with Sarlahi Police Rabindra Bahadur Singh.

Yadav had claimed that three unidentified men had come to visit Raya at around eight in the evening asking Raya to resolve land dispute, and they may have murdered Raya.

Raya had farm land in Ratanpur and he used to visit regularly to monitor the crops.

Raya had become minister of state from RPP almost three decades back.