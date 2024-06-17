Bhume dance at Tundikhel (Pictures)

People from the Magar community marked the Bhume festival with the Bhume dance at Tundikhel of Kathmandu on Sunday.

The festival is celebrated for a week from the first of Ashadh according to the Nepali calendar.

During the festival, the Magar people worship the earth and nature seeking better crop yields and protection from natural calamities like floods and landslides.

They also perform the Bhume dance dressed in their traditional attires.

This year’s Bhume celebrations will continue at Tundikhel until Tuesday.